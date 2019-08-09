Tails wagging as dogs at RSPCA Stubbington Ark enjoy new agility platform from Gosportarians

TAILS were wagging as a new agility platform was unveiled for dogs at RSPCA Stubbington Ark to enjoy.

Proceeds from the Gosportarians’ fourth dog show held at Walpole Park this year were appropriately spent on an item from the charity’s wishlist.

Hundreds of dogs and people turned out for the event, with entrance fees raising enough money to fund £1,500 of canine exercise apparatus made from recycled plastic, which staff at the centre said the dogs are absolutely loving.

Malcolm Dent of the Gosportarians said: ‘They are delighted with the platform, which is modular and more can be added as and when, so thank you to the good people of the Gosport area for enabling us to buy such great things.’

Last year, the dog show led to £1,200 being spent on items such as blankets and baskets for the charity, so the animals are being well-supported by the work of the Gosportarians.

The group always commits the money raised at events including the dog show and family fun day to help charities in the area by purchasing goods for the organisations.

Gosportarians’ next big event will be the prostate cancer testing day taking place at Bay House School on October 19 from 10am to 3pm.

Online booking is now open for this, with time slots throughout the day available. Visit psatesting.org/events/gosport to take part.