This is the 'shed' that belongs to Sue Lowe (41) at her Waterlooville home an entrant in 'The Cuprinol Shed of The Year'''Picture: Malcolm Wells (190807-2785)

Take a look inside Waterlooville's Super Shed which is vying for Shed of the Year 2019

This shed is not what it seems, with elements including a workshop, office, bar and play area.

Based in Waterlooville, Super Shed was designed and created by 41-year-old Sue Lowe because she wanted a ‘shed-does-all’ to enjoy with her daughter Abbi. It is now in the running for Shed of the Year 2019, in the workshops and studios category.

Super Shed that belongs to Sue Lowe (41) at her Waterlooville home, an entrant in 'The Cuprinol Shed of The Year'
Super Shed has various design features and decorative pieces
Sue's daughter Abbi, 4, loves playing on the swing
Sue Lowe in her office space which is part of Super Shed

Sue Lowe in her office space which is part of Super Shed
