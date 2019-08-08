Take a look inside Waterlooville's Super Shed which is vying for Shed of the Year 2019

4. WATERLOOVILLE SHED MRW 7/8/2019''Mens Shed....Ladies Shed ? - this is the 'shed' that belongs to Sue Lowe (41) at her Waterlooville home an entrant in 'The Cuprinol Shed of The Year'''Picture: Malcolm Wells (190807-2750)'Professional Photographer 'Mobile: 07802-217-569'E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com

Sue Lowe in her office space which is part of Super Shed

JPIMedia