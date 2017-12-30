Talented Sarah’s Portsmouth colouring book dream becomes reality

KEEN artists can now enjoy colouring in familiar landscapes and landmarks from across the city.

Budding graphic designer and illustrator Sarah Fisher says her ‘dream project’ has become a reality as she releases The Portsmouth and Southsea Colouring Book.

The young creative crowdfunded more than £1,000 to execute the idea – far exceeding her £700 target – and has used the cash to kick-start an initial print run of 300 copies.

Depicting 52 places across the city, the book is now available to buy online.

Sarah, who has previously illustrated two adult colouring books for Cath Kidston, said: ‘I’m so excited and overwhelmed to have met my financial goal to get this book printed and I can’t believe my dream project, which I’ve been working on for more than a year, is happening.

‘I’ve loved illustrating the book and it’s been particularly special given I also live here.

‘And I’ve thoroughly enjoyed wandering round the city finding places to illustrate, making new discoveries of spots that have become firm favourites as I go.’

Each one has taken between three to five hours to create, depending on their complexities.

Illustrations in the book include the Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and Clarence Pier.

Describing her thoughts on the finished product, Sarah said: ‘I’m incredibly pleased with it and I cannot wait to send them out to all the people who backed my Kickstarter campaign and pre-ordered.

‘Every time a new pledge came in I did a little happy dance and the support of everyone who has backed me has been very much appreciated. Thank you.

‘I’ve now got a second edition planned for 2018.’

