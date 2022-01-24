Talented youngsters wow at the Dance and Cheer-a-cality 10th anniversary show

Dance & Cheer-a-cality celebrated their 10th anniversary with a sold-out show at the Berry Theatre in Hedge End, near Southampton in Hampshire on Saturday 22/01/22. Credit: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

The popular Dance and Cheer-a-cality Club performed to a packed crowd at the Berry Theatre in Hedge End at the weekend.

As part of the show they impressed audience members with dance and cheerleading routines performed by different age groups.

Founder and coach Lara Hallam said the group is only becoming more sought out by aspiring members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dance & Cheer-a-cality celebrated their 10th anniversary with a sold-out show at the Berry Theatre in Hedge End, near Southampton in Hampshire on Saturday 22/01/22. Credit: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

The 38-year-old said: ‘I started off with 15 kids, and I was the only teacher at the time. Now I have six coaches and almost 200 kids to train.’

‘We have had a big influx of registrations since the show, so I think we are getting close to the 200 mark’

The group has made a lot of progress since starting in 2010. In 2017 they won the Senior International Cheerleading Competition in Bournemouth, and in 2019 they came first at a national cheerleading competition in Leicester.

Dance & Cheer-a-cality celebrated their 10th anniversary with a sold-out show at the Berry Theatre in Hedge End, near Southampton in Hampshire on Saturday 22/01/22. Credit: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

‘It took time, passion and patience to build up this school,’ said Lara.

Nothing is stopping this club and during the pandemic the coaches organised live Zoom classes with the children.

Now they are back to business as usual, with in-person classes and training the next generation of coaches.

Lara added: ‘We are training what we call our Junior coaches and they assist with our younger members. And when they are old enough, we can put them through the junior teacher qualifications’.

Dance & Cheer-a-cality celebrated their 10th anniversary with a sold-out show at the Berry Theatre in Hedge End, near Southampton in Hampshire on Saturday 22/01/22. Credit: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

They are expecting to start their competitional dancing and cheerleading season in March and their next big thing is going to Barcelona for their first ever abroad competition with a group of dancers and a group of cheerleaders.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth boy running 26 miles for grandad with cancer

Lara explained that their focus isn’t just on competition, they also like to take on kids that want to do this for fun.

‘I performed professionally on cruise ships so when I retired from that I wanted create a dance and cheerleading school that would accept everyone.

‘That is the ethos behind us: that we give everyone a chance to shine,’ she said.

To find out more about the group visit dance-and-cheer-a-cality.com.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron