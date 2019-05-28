Tamagotchi’s are making a comeback in 2019 

EVERYONE’S favourite virtual pets are set to make a comeback.

If you grew up during the 90s you are probably well versed with the Tamagotchi.

But now they could be set to enthral a whole new generation of children – as well as big kids – following the news that they are set to return.

Toy company Bandai have announced a brand new version of egg shaped ‘digital pet' for 2019.

READ MORE: THIS WEEK IN 1997: Keyring pet is tipped to be next toy craze

Called the Tamagotchi On it swaps out the black and white screen for a colour one, according to Wired, it will also be double the original price of the toy when it was released in the 90s.

However the basic features remain the same, with the gameplay controlled by three simple buttons on the front of the egg shaped toy.

One of the biggest fads of the 90s, Bandai are banking on the toy becoming a hit with the modern generation.

READ MORE: These are the best selling Christmas toys of the last 45 years – how many do you remember?

So far since being released in 1996 in Japan, Tamagotchi’s have sold over 82 million units world wide as of 2017.

Currently the Tamagotchi On is only has a planned release date in the US, however if they are a hit they will highly likely make the journey across the pond.

Tamagotchi was invented by Aki Maita and Akihiro Yokoi and quickly became one of the biggest crazes of the late 90s and early 2000s.

Did you have a Tamagotchi? Share your favourite memories in the comments below.