Taxi driver 'died fetching football' at Mountbatten Centre pitch in Portsmouth

A TAXI driver suffered a ‘fatal electric shock’ fetching a football on a council-owned pitch.

Albert Xhediku, 34, was electrocuted on the artificial 3G football pitch at the Mountbatten Centre in Stamshaw, Portsmouth, at 6.30pm on January 17, 2016.

Albert Xhediku's silver taxi at Mountbatten Leisure Centre in Portsmouth on the morning after he died. Picture: Victoria Jones/Solent News & Photo Agency

Now an inquest jury has been sworn in to look at the circumstances surrounding the 34-year-old’s tragic death at Portsmouth Coroner’s Court.

The hearing was told how the deceased had been attempting to retrieve a football which had been kicked over the metal cage surrounding the pitch when he was electrocuted as he touched a pilon of a sports floodlight.

Paramedics attempted to revive Mr Xhediku, who was taken by ambulance to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, before he was pronounced dead.

Opening the hearing, assistant deputy coroner Lincoln Brookes, said: ‘Mr Xhediku was fatally electrocuted while playing five-a-side football at the Mountbatten Centre.

‘The ball went out of play and it was his turn to go and fetch it. He climbed over the fence and on his return he touched the floodlight mast and in doing so he received a fatal shock.

‘Despite the best efforts of friends and paramedics he was confirmed dead at Queen Alexandra Hospital later.’

The tragedy sparked a three-year probe by the Health and Safety Executive.

The court was told there were ‘potential faults’ with the floodlight mast - with two other members of the public also receiving ‘nasty shocks’.

Mr Brookes added: ‘Normally floodlight posts don’t electrocute but in this case it did.’

