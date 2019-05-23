Tea dance brings smiles to faces of elderly in Portsmouth 

Have your say

MORE than 60 people turned out to make a tea dance in aid of a dementia charity a success.

The event was held at St Philip’s Church Hall, in Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, on Tuesday.

Samantha Ulizzi, left, liaison worker for Remind and Charlene Unwin, intensive engagement support worker at Remind.'Picture: Sarah Standing (210519-9809)

It had been organised by Bluebird Care and Solent Mind in conjunction with mental health charity Remind, Dementia Action Alliance and Hampshire Fire and Rescue.

It was put on to help elderly people in Portsmouth and scores of business pitched in with donations of food, money, and time to make the day special.

Bernadette Mills, MD at Bluebird Care, said: ‘At Bluebird Care we were astounded by the turnout of more than 65 people.

‘We had to lay out more tables!

From left, Maureen Glew, Winn Bloomfield and Maria Styles.'Picture: Sarah Standing (210519-9817)

‘It was a great success for the Dementia Action Alliance Portsmouth.

‘We had our own customers there, but also people who are carers for their partners and often they are at a loss socialising.

‘We had help from day centre group Cedar House who ferried our guests in their bus.

‘There were several residents from care homes who joined us.

From left, Becky Taylor, Erica Longyear, Andy Mitchell, Tara Craig, Charlotte Toon, Bernadette Mills and Sarah Jenkins, all from Bluebird Care with Danielle Dean, community champion from Asda in Fratton.'Picture: Sarah Standing (210519-9787)

‘Daniella, the community liaison manager from Asda, helped us out with lots of cakes and food donations.

‘It was a great success. Portsmouth has an amazing community spirit and occasions like this show that.’

The event was held during Dementia Action Awareness week.

For more information call (023) 9200 6218 or e-mail portsmouth@bluebirdcare.co.uk