A SAILOR gearing up to help Team Ineos UK challenge for the America’s Cup has said its ‘amazing’ new race boat is ‘coming to a head’.

It comes after a large delivery was recently spotted being unloaded from a barge at the Camber, in Old Portsmouth, into Team Ineos UK’s East Street headquarters.

The equipment is thought to be the monohull for the squad's new race boat for the 2021 America’s Cup.

David Carr, a sailor on Team Ineos UK, told The News: ‘I can't confirm or deny what it is, but it's part of the boat.

‘Everything is arriving now and from a sailing point of view – from an America's Cup point of view – it's all coming to a head in terms of our first race boat of these amazing new foiling monohulls.

'There's a lot going on in this building, there's a lot of energy in this building to get our race boat launched and soon enough you'll see a boat that the world's never seen before launching out of Portsmouth.’

The America’s Cup will take place from Saturday,

March 6 to Sunday, March 21 in Auckland, NZ.