Team of 100 swimmers raises thousands for Cancer Research by smashing world record

A TEAM of 100 swimmers made a splash by smashing a world record and raising thousands for Cancer Research.

Co-ordinated by 20-year-old Rory Huggins from Hayling Island, the group from across the south now holds the title of fastest swim relay for a mixed team of 100 people swimming 400m each.

Rory Huggins with his grandparents Jean Huggins and Janet Jerram, who inspired him to raise funds for Cancer Research

An Australian team held the previous record of 8 hours and 18 minutes, but the team smashed this on Sunday at Surrey Sports Park, achieving 7 hours and 54 minutes.

As well as achieving this record, the group has raised £30,000 and counting for Cancer Research.

Rory said: ‘My nan and grandma have both beaten cancer so I wanted to do something to say thanks for that.

‘The atmosphere was really good, the world record was a bit of a bonus. I have always loved world records, hopefully I have inspired someone else to try and get one.

‘I wasn’t expecting this big an amount really, when I sent out the first email I wanted everyone to raise £50 each, which would have given us £5,000.’

Everyone in the team has swum competitively in the past, so this record attempt seemed like the natural choice.

Claire Peers from Waterlooville, whose daughter Lucy was in the team, said: ‘Many of them train 10 to 14 hours a week, getting up at 5am because they love their sport.

‘They all work so hard. For them to come out and say they have got a world record, even if it’s just for a little bit, is amazing.’

To donate to the team, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/swim-for-cancer-2019