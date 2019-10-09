Have your say

THERE has been an outpouring of heartfelt tributes by readers of The News following Teegan Barnard’s death.

Here is what people had to say:

Chrissy Louise Costa: Life is so cruel. That poor family have been through so much already. Its heartbreaking. Rip beautiful girl. Sending massive hugs to her family, so sorry xxx

Shelly-Ann Kelly Parsons: So very sorry. Was hoping she made a full recovery. Thinking of you all at this time xxxxxx

Stacey Marsh: So sad. Her baby will never know his mummy poor girl and her family xx

Jackie Ansell: My beautiful granddaughter baby girl will miss you so much till we meet again won't be long fly high my baby xxx

Beth Hayles: So very sorry for your sad loss. A needless tragedy. Thoughts are with family and friends. X

Allison Taw: RIP Teegan x your lovely family will keep your memory for your gorgeous Son alive forever x

Naomi Perris: Absolutely heartbreaking why why why? This is not fair I can’t even begin to imagine the pain the family are feeling I'm so sorry for your loss sleep peacefully Teegan xxx