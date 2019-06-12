Have your say

A TEENAGE has suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from the roof of a multi-storey car park in the city centre.

The boy, who is 12-13 years old, has been airlifted to Southampton General Hospital following the incident at the Crasswell Street car park which happened at about 8.10am today.

Cordon in place at Crasswell Street car park. Picture: Richard Lemmar

Paramedics along with police and an air ambulance attended the scene and the car park has been closed with a cordon put in place.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We received a 999 call at 08:06 this morning reporting that a teenage male had fallen from the car park on Crasswell Street.

‘We sent an ambulance, a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance to the scene.

‘The patient was a boy aged 12-13 and he had sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the fall. After treatment at the scene he was then flown to University Hospital Southampton’s major trauma unit.’

The air ambulance landed at the nearby Market Way car park behind the Cascades Shopping Centre.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘We were called at 8.10am this morning (12 June) to a report that a boy had fallen from the roof of the car park. He has been airlifted to Southampton General Hospital.’

A woman at the scene said her sister, a nurse, had discovered the boy whilst walking to work.

She said: ‘She saw something was wrong and went to help - she’s a real good Samaritan.’

