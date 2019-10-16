Teenage fundraiser collects £6,000 for Huntington's Disease Association at Hayling Island event

SERIAL fundraiser Jess Webb raised £6,000 for the Huntington’s Disease Association by putting on a fun charity night.

Emsworth teenager Jess hosted her latest event on Saturday at Langstone Quays Resort on Hayling Island, seeing nearly 100 guests turn out to enjoy a three-course meal, raffle, auction and live music from singer Amba Tremain.

The 14-year-old, who won the Diana Award for her fundraising efforts earlier this year, has been raising money for the Huntington’s Disease Association for seven years after losing two family members.

Jess said: ‘I sadly lost my granddad and uncle due to Huntington’s Disease so knowing that I am helping families and carers by raising funds and awareness means a lot to me.’

She added: ‘I would love to thank the businesses involved for their support with raffle and auction lots. Old Thorns raised £380 for my auction plus I auctioned off my dad and he made £350, he is a carpenter and joiner and offered one day’s free labour, so many guests were bidding on him - even himself as he just wanted the day off!’

The 14 auction lots also included a chauffeured experience from Rolls-Royce, a butler offering his services, Butlin’s passes and a driving experience.

Just a few months before, Jess heard from Spirit FM that she had won the Local Hero Awards Child of Achievement award for her fundraising, this also included a £200 prize which she donated to the charity.

‘I couldn’t believe it, however when we realised the date for their awards ceremony totally clashed with my event I was so disappointed that I couldn’t be there so instead I was invited into the studio for some filming and they gave me a soundtrack to play at my event for the guests,’ said Jess.

‘I had kept this totally secret and it was amazing to play this and include it into my speech.’

The whole event with donations raised more than £6,000 which Jess said she was ‘thrilled’ with as it was more than expected.

She added: ‘I had such a great night and just didn’t want it to end. I was overwhelmed at the support from businesses and guests and can’t thank them all enough.