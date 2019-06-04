Teenage girl, 13, has gone missing from her home in Sussex

A TEENAGE girl has gone missing from her home in Sussex.

Tia Thomas, 13, was last seen at her house in Hove at 3pm on Sunday.

Have you seen Tia Thomas? Picture: Sussex Police

She is white, 4’ 6”, of slim build and with shoulder-length fair coloured hair, which she sometimes wears in a ponytail.

Tia was last seen wearing a khaki bomber jacket, white tube top, black leggings and black Vans trainers and carrying a nude coloured bag.

If you see Tia or have information on where she could be please report online or call 101 quoting 1175 of 02/06.

