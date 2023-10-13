Teenage girl with links to Portsmouth missing with friends “concerned for her welfare”
Yoana Kostova, 19, who is known in the Fawcett Road area of Southsea, was reported missing on Sunday 8 October. Since then police have been carrying out detailed enquiries to find her.
“We are now turning to the public for your help as we and her friends are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare,” a police statement said.
Yoana is described as white with an average build who is 5ft 4ins and originally from Bulgaria. She has black, straight, medium length hair.
“Yoana does also have links to London, but we do believe that people in Portsmouth may be able to help to locate her,” the statement added.
If you have any information call 101, quoting 44230412043.