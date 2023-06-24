News you can trust since 1877
Teenage motorcyclist dies after collision with car as police appeal to public

A teenage motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Jun 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read

Police are now appealing for information after the incident at 5.32pm yesterday in Hill Lane at the junction with Pixley Hill, in Freshwater, Isle of Wight.

It involved a white Ford Fiesta and a white KTM motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old male from Freshwater, sadly died at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

‘We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or was driving on the A3054 around 5.30pm yesterday. You may have important information for us or relevant dash cam footage of either vehicle,’ a police statement said.

‘If you have any information about this collision, please make a report online via our website, or call 101, quoting reference 44230250617.’

