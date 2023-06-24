Teenage motorcyclist dies after collision with car as police appeal to public

Police are now appealing for information after the incident at 5.32pm yesterday in Hill Lane at the junction with Pixley Hill, in Freshwater, Isle of Wight.

It involved a white Ford Fiesta and a white KTM motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old male from Freshwater, sadly died at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

‘If you have any information about this collision, please make a report online via our website, or call 101, quoting reference 44230250617.’

