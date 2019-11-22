Teenage pedestrian who died after being hit by lorry on A34 named

THE family of a teenage pedestrian who died after being hit by a lorry have paid tribute to their ‘kind, considerate’ son.

Oliver Washington, 19, of Billericay, Essex, died following the collision on the northbound carriageway of the A34 near Kingsworthy at 4.45am on Tuesday.

Oliver Washington. Picture: Family Handout/ Hampshire Constabulary

Today his parents, Gytha and John, have paid tribute to their son.

READ MORE: Teenage pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry in A34 crash

They said: ‘We are devastated by the loss of our only son Oliver. He was kind, considerate and we are so proud of the young man he had become. He loved travelling and was a keen skier.

‘He was really enjoying his university course and looking forward to a career in Event Management.

READ MORE: Tributes to 'loving husband' who died after crash between car and lorry on A34 in Hampshire

‘Last summer he began volunteering for Cancer Research UK as part of his Gold Duke of Edinburgh award which he had recently received.

‘He loved helping out at Race for Life events and was planning to help again next year. We have decided that all donations and money raised in Oliver’s memory will go to CRUK.’

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the collision or who may have dash cam footage from the area please contact us on 101, quoting 44190415301.