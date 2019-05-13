Teenager, 15, missing after leaving party with a boy in Sussex 

A TEENAGE girl has gone missing after leaving a party with a boy over the weekend.

Fifteen-year-old Beth Brown was last seen at home around midday when she left for the party in Hangleton, where she was expected to stay the night.

Have you seen Beth Brown? Picture: Sussex Police

However, it is understood that the party finished early and it is believed she left in the company of a boy called Lewis and two others.

She was seen on a bus in Brighton around 6pm and at a house in the city during Saturday evening, but it is thought that she may have travelled to London, possibly the Mitcham area.

There are concerns for her safety due to her age and police want to hear form anyone who may have seen her or who knows of her whereabouts.

Beth is white, 5' 2", of slim build with red/brown long straight hair normally worn in a loose bun. She was wearing a tight black dress, short grey fluffy jacket and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 88 of 12/05.

