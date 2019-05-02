A TEENAGER who was found with drugs worth £1,500 up his bottom was given a leg up by a judge who spared him jail.

Kevin Iliga, 18, of no fixed abode, appeared at Winchester Crown Court after admitting two counts of possession with the intent to supply Class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin.

The defendant was found at a property in St Michael’s Road, South Ham, that drug dealers were using as a base for their dealing network in March this year.

Prosecuting, Alejandra Tascon told the court: ‘When officers arrested Iliga he was found to have £680 in cash on his person.’

But when Iliga was strip-searched by officers they discovered a package of the drugs up his bottom.

Judge Keith Cutler CBE sentenced IIiga – who also pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article after he was found with a machete in a public place last October – to 21 months jail, suspended for two years. He also had to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.