Teenager has been missing four days after going to visit Portsmouth

A teenager has been missing for four days after saying he was going to visit Portsmouth.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 10:38 BST

Manus, 15, from Ringwood, has not been seen since Wednesday July 5 when he said he was going to Portsmouth but is believed to be in the Chichester area.

He is described as about 5ft 8in tall, medium build with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark tracksuit and silver, white and yellow Nike trainers.

Missing Manus. Pic Hants policeMissing Manus. Pic Hants police
Anyone with information should call 999 using reference 44230272233.

