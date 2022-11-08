CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd has applied to Portsmouth City Council to install equipment on the verge off Sywell Crescent, describing it as 'the best available compromise' for filling a ‘coverage hole’ in its network.

SEE ALSO: Man jailed for rape

Explaining the reasons for having it in the location, the report application said it was an ‘acute need’ in the area and that considerations had been considered.

Anchorage Park. Pic Google

'The very nature of installing new 5G mast infrastructure within such an urban setting requires a highly considered balance between the need to extend practical coverage reach with that of increasing risk of visual amenity intrusion,' it said in a statement submitted with its application.

'In this location, existing mast sites are not capable of supporting additional equipment compliment to extend coverage reach across the target area and prospective in-fill mast sites are extremely limited.

'There is an acute need for a new base station to provide effective service coverage and, in this case, the height of the proposed street pole is the minimum required to bring the benefits of 5G to this area.'

Alongside the mast, the company has also applied to install equipment cabinets alongside it to support its operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad