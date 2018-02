A COASTWATCH station is celebrating 10 years of support operations.

Lee-on- the-Solent Coastwatch Station has marked the occasion with a book detailing its history written by retired watch keeper Terry Wilson.

In the foreword Sir Alan Massey, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, wrote: ‘Lee NCI watch keepers are not only highly dedicated to their important role they are also well trained, professional and efficient.’