Terminally ill Portsmouth girl sees her dream become reality as she meets Ed Sheeran

A BRAVE girl with a terminal brain tumour saw her dream come true when she went backstage to meet her idol Ed Sheeran before he went on stage at a recent concert.

Sian Reeds celebrated her 16th birthday in style at the superstar’s show in Leeds – with him even wearing one of Sian’s ‘Smile’ bracelets to show support for the North End teenager and other people who have the rare brain tumour, diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG).

Sian Reeds and Ed Sheeran

Meeting Ed was on Sian’s bucket list of things she wanted to do after finding out the devastating news she had the illness after going for a regular eye test last year.

And the occasion surpassed all Sian’s expectations with the pop star signing items and posing for photos with Sian.

The popular and talented girl, who is renowned for her volunteering exploits around Portsmouth, has touched the hearts of people across the world following her battle with the condition – with Sian’s determination shown by her winning a gymnastics competition days after finding out the news.

Sian’s dad Matthew Reeds said: ‘It was a great birthday for Sian. We were on Ed’s VIP guestlist and were backstage with his manager when Ed suddenly popped in out of nowhere.

Sian Reeds bucketlist

‘He gave my wife and I a cuddle and then had a chat with Sian. He asked about her bracelet and then wore it for the whole show – he didn’t have to do that. It made Sian tear-up.

‘Ed was brilliant – very humble. He had selfies taken with Sian and signed items. They had a good chat together and talked abut music. It was very surreal.’

Sian was then taken to special seating area on a raised platform where she watched the show with her dad, mum and two sisters. ‘She can’t stop talking about it,’ Matthew said. ‘It was just brilliant. Ed, his manager and everyone backstage were so nice.’

Sian underwent radiotherapy in January and has responded well to treatment with her aggressive tumour shrinking and stabilising since then – with the teenager confounding doctors by her progress. ‘They don’t really know what is going on,’ Matthew said.

Sian Reeds' skydive

‘The tumour is stable at the moment but it can change at any moment.

‘Sian just keeps setting herself goals which is keeping her going. She won a national silver medal in a gymnastics competition for those with a disability and is starting a public services course at Portsmouth College in September.’

Sian ticked off another bucket list entry at the weekend when she undertook a skydive for The Indee Rose Trust – which lifted her spirits after donating her a treasure box – and raised £2,200.

The former Portsmouth Academy School student, who missed 90 per cent of her GCSE classes, again showed her character when she registered three ‘5’ grades in her exams.

Sian is now looking forward to her next bucket list challenge when she goes to Alton Towers at the weekend.

Fundraising for Sian’s bucketlist has raised over £26,000.

Go to Sian Smile on Facebook to donate or www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sianhermionereeds