Tesco goes blue in memory of Tom Prince

Blue Day is all about the people of Portsmouth all coming together as a community to raise awareness and money for osteosarcoma research, and that’s exactly what Fratton Tesco did today.

Tom was just only 15 when he passed away after enduring cancer for several years.

Today is the final Blue Day

Tesco gave a personal touch to Blue Day with most of its staff knowing Tom’s parents personally as they are shoppers in the store.

Fratton Tesco had a variety of activities going on, from employees wearing blue to commemorate the day, to a bake sale and even an organised football match with the local police force.

‘They are such lovely people and have worked very hard to make sure that the pain and suffering they went through won’t happen to another family,’ said Tesco’s community champion Gemma Morrison.