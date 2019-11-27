A SUPERMARKET has apologised for any ‘disappointment’ after the fireworks finale to the Cosham Christmas light switch on had to be cancelled over safety fears.

Portsmouth City Council announced the display, which was due to take place after the festive illuminations are officially turned on, would not take place as urgent repair works are being carried out on the roof of the Tesco Metro in the High Street.

The Christmas lights in will be switched. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The supermarket has now issued a statement saying that they have been told that it is ‘not safe for fireworks’.

A spokesman for Tesco said: ‘We are currently undertaking urgent repairs to prevent leaks from the roof of our Cosham Metro store.

‘We have been advised that is not safe for fireworks to be let off from the roof while these works are carried out.

‘We are very sorry for the disappointment this has caused, but we must prioritise the safety of our customers, colleagues and everyone attending the event.’

The Christmas lights are due to be turned on at 6pm on Wednesday with entertainment being provided in the build up by children from local schools.

Announcing that the fireworks had been cancelled in a post on Facebook, the council wrote: ‘We're sad to announce that we've had to cancel the fireworks and pyrotechnics for the Cosham Christmas light switch on this Wednesday.

‘It's out of our hands, there are emergency works taking place on the roof at Tesco.

‘We are really sorry to disappoint people - but the rest of the festivities will continue as normal, so come and join in the fun!’

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth - Councillor David Fuller – will be attending the event along with the cast of the Kings Theatre’s production of Aladdin.

A presenter from Wave 105 will be on the stage at 6pm for the switch-on tonight.