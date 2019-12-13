Tesco stores host The News Comfort and Joy letterboxes to help Portsmouth's vulnerable people

Five supermarkets across Portsmouth are supporting The News Comfort and Joy Campaign this year.

Tesco stores in North Harbour, Cosham, Fratton, Fareham and Crasswell Street, Portsmouth, have taken in campaign letterboxes so members of the public can post their £5 supermarket vouchers.

From left to right: Michelle Sainty, Matt Miller, Gemma Morrison and Natalie Ejemai.

Community champion Gemma Morrison said: ‘It has improved with each year we have done it and customers love it.

‘We’re happy to provide an alternative drop-off for gift cards and help the campaign’s success.'

Comfort and Joy, which launched at the end of November, works in partnership with Churches Homeless Action to provide gift vouchers for the city’s most vulnerable individuals at Christmas.

The campaign will benefit 11 local charities who support those who are homeless, recovering from addiction, victims of domestic abuse, seeking asylum and struggling families.

Those charities are:

- Catherine Booth House (The Salvation Army): Providing support for homeless families – (023) 9273 6544

- Friends Without Borders: Support for asylum seekers whilst their applications are processed – (023) 9283 9222

- Hope House (Two Saints): Provides night beds for rough sleepers – 01329 234600

- Portsmouth Churches Housing Association: Runs three hostels for the homeless young families and single women – (023) 9229 7877

- Portsmouth Foyer and All Saints Hostel (Two Saints): Supported accommodation for young people – (023) 9236 0001

- Roberts Centre: Supports over 1000 families in the Portsmouth area – (023) 9229 6919

- Society of St James: Outreach work with homeless people not engaging with other services and a day centre – (023) 9286 1423

- Stop Domestic Abuse: Provides emergency respite for women and children – (023) 9248 0246

- St Simon’s Church: Provides Sunday suppers and support for homeless people – (023) 9282 9440

- Two Saints: For homeless people in Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Portsmouth – 01329 234600

- The LifeHouse: A drop-in for people whose lives are affected by homelessness and addiction, offering hot meals and clothing – 07713 198 045

To get involved, simply buy a Christmas card and write a message – but do not put your name or address.

Purchase a £5 supermarket gift card and put it into the card, but do not seal the envelope.

Then, place in a large envelope (seal this one) and place in a Tesco store post box or send to Deanery Office, St Faith’s Church, Crasswell Street, Portsmouth, PO1 1HT to arrive before December 17.

The letterboxes will also be in stores until December 17 and then will be handed to the 11 charities at a carol service at St Mary’s Church, Fratton, on December 20.

To learn more about how a £5 Comfort and Joy donation could change a life, read case studies at portsmouth.co.uk.