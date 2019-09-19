Doomsday book

The 19 places in the Portsmouth area featured in the Domesday Book and the names they appeared under

Portsmouth was not yet a settlement let alone a city when the famous Domesday Book was penned. 

The famed ‘Great Survey’ from 1086 recorded much of England and part of Wales at the request of William the Conqueror. However while Portsmouth does not feature, having been founded according to reports in 1180 by merchant Jean de Gisors, many places across our area were recorded in the book. Here are the places that feature and the names they had back then. 

This former village, which is now a suburb of Havant, was featured in Domesday Book. It appears under the name Betametone.

1. Bedhampton

This market town was featured in the Domesday Book and appear's under the name of just Waltham. With walt meaning forest and ham the word for settlement.

2. Bishop's Waltham

This area in Portsmouth was featured in the Domesday Book. It appeared under the name Bocheland. It was one of the three settlements on Portsea Island to feature.

3. Buckland

This area of Portsmouth was one of the settlements on the Portsea Island to be listed in the Domesday Book. It appeared under the name of Copenore.

4. Copnor

This area of Portsmouth was one of the settlements on the Portsea Island to be listed in the Domesday Book. It appeared under the name of Copenore.
