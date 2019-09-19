The 19 places in the Portsmouth area featured in the Domesday Book and the names they appeared under
Portsmouth was not yet a settlement let alone a city when the famous Domesday Book was penned.
The famed ‘Great Survey’ from 1086 recorded much of England and part of Wales at the request of William the Conqueror. However while Portsmouth does not feature, having been founded according to reports in 1180 by merchant Jean de Gisors, many places across our area were recorded in the book. Here are the places that feature and the names they had back then.
1. Bedhampton
This former village, which is now a suburb of Havant, was featured in Domesday Book. It appears under the name Betametone.