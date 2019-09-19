The 19 places in the Portsmouth area featured in the Domesday Book and the names they appeared under

The famed ‘Great Survey’ from 1086 recorded much of England and part of Wales at the request of William the Conqueror. However while Portsmouth does not feature, having been founded according to reports in 1180 by merchant Jean de Gisors, many places across our area were recorded in the book. Here are the places that feature and the names they had back then.

1. Bedhampton This former village, which is now a suburb of Havant, was featured in Domesday Book. It appears under the name Betametone. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Bishop's Waltham This market town was featured in the Domesday Book and appear's under the name of just Waltham. With walt meaning forest and ham the word for settlement. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Buckland This area in Portsmouth was featured in the Domesday Book. It appeared under the name Bocheland. It was one of the three settlements on Portsea Island to feature. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Copnor This area of Portsmouth was one of the settlements on the Portsea Island to be listed in the Domesday Book. It appeared under the name of Copenore. The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more