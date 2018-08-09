The annual donkey derby race and fayre returns

DONKEY racing, a dog show and carousels are just some of the entertainment lined up for a family fun day.

The Stubbington Fayre and Donkey Derby has been drawing in huge crowds on August Bank Holiday Monday for more than 50 years.

The Fayre at Stubbington Recreation Ground starts at 10.30am with a play-in by the popular Gosport Solent Brass Band.

There will be performances throughout the day by the band as well as displays by Hannah's Hoola Hoopers and a Tchouckball demonstration by Fareham Rhinos.

The six traditional donkey races will run throughout the day including the Hill Head Hurdles and Titchfield Trot.