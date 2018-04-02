The best gym in the Portsmouth area - as voted for by you

THE HUNT to find the best gym in the region is officially over.

The News has crowned My Fitness Hub, based in Havant, as its Gym of the Year.

My Fitness Hub Havant 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (180322-1494)

Emma Teasedale, spokesperson for the gym, said: ‘We’re absolutely ecstatic to have been voted Gym of the Year 2018 by our members. Over the last year particularly, we have worked so hard to refurbish and rebrand the gym, and it’s so rewarding that this has been reflected within the vote.

‘We believe, and I know many of our members believe, that our gym isn’t like any other gym in the area. As well as a fully-equipped gym, fantastic classes and many membership benefits, we also offer a community to many of our members.

‘We’re always complimented on how friendly and attentive we are to our members, and I think that has really been recognised within the vote.’

She added: ‘I’m so proud of how hard my staff have worked to achieve the accolade of gym of the year. We have been trying to win this for the past few years and I’d like to thank all the customers for their support.

‘If you look on our website you will see how much the customers think of their club, I am so happy for what we have all achieved.’

Second in the competition was the Horizon Leisure Centre in Waterlooville and third was Anytime Fitness, Gosport.

Anytime Fitness assistant manager Hayley Erridge said: ‘It’s great to get this recognition out of so many gyms that entered the competition.

‘We came runner-up a couple of years ago so we’re delighted that our members are still so happy with us. ‘We do a lot of events and competitions and go the extra mile for our customers. We have Facebook reviews and get good feedback and always try and take on board anything people say.

‘We’ve only been running for two years but it’s nice to know that what we are doing is paying off.’