The best pictures from the Victorian Christmas Festival at at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard was transformed at the weekend for three days of celebration on a Victorian theme.
The heritage site’s annual Victorian Christmas Festival began on Friday, beginning three days of celebrations to mark its 20th anniversary.
Bonnie Taylor-Poole 2 with 'Larkin' about' Angels. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Professor Davey with puppets Punch and Judy. Picture: Habibur Rahman
People of all ages enjoying the Carousel. Picture: Habibur Rahman
PC Langley having a snow fight. Picture: Habibur Rahman
