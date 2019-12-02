Cassidy Kinneavy 4 playing in fake snow. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The best pictures from the Victorian Christmas Festival at at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard was transformed at the weekend for three days of celebration on a Victorian theme.

The heritage site’s annual Victorian Christmas Festival began on Friday, beginning three days of celebrations to mark its 20th anniversary.

Bonnie Taylor-Poole 2 with 'Larkin' about' Angels. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Professor Davey with puppets Punch and Judy. Picture: Habibur Rahman
People of all ages enjoying the Carousel. Picture: Habibur Rahman
PC Langley having a snow fight. Picture: Habibur Rahman
