The best pictures from the Victorian Christmas Festival at at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

The heritage site’s annual Victorian Christmas Festival began on Friday, beginning three days of celebrations to mark its 20th anniversary.

Bonnie Taylor-Poole 2 with 'Larkin' about' Angels. Picture: Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Professor Davey with puppets Punch and Judy. Picture: Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Buy a Photo

People of all ages enjoying the Carousel. Picture: Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Buy a Photo

PC Langley having a snow fight. Picture: Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more