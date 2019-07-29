The Cosham church making a difference to women's lives in Africa

Residents enjoyed an African ‘extravaganza’ at Cosham Baptist Church on July 13.

The event called Africa meets Cosham, organised by Cosham Baptist’s Women’s Ministry Team, featured authentic Nigerian and Ghanaian food, poetry, dance and activities.

Lizzie Okani and Josephine Ezeigbo preparing Nigerian food in Cosham Baptist Church kitchens.

The event raised more than £1,000 for a trauma counselling centre in Nigeria, which is run by the charity Open Doors UK.

Organiser Sue Jones said: ‘The women are likely to be survivors of persecution by terrorists, who abduct them, try to force them to renounce their Christian faith and keep them captive.

‘Open Doors stepped in to provide counselling and practical aid in a bid to restore them to normal living.’

Nigerian and Ghanaian born members of Cosham Baptist Church cooked up an authentic taste of Africa for visitors to sample.

Lizzie Okani, left, and Sue Jones at Cosham Baptist Church.

Peace Okani, left, and William Agyeman on the drum.