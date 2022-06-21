Fred and Margaret Green live in Green Road, Stubbington, a happy coincidence they say, and just happened to be celebrating 67 years of marriage on the same day as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Margaret says, 85, says: ‘Sixty-seven years ago. I can’t believe it. Where the years have gone, I don’t know.’

They enjoyed the day eating, drinking and socialising with neighbours and their son Anthony and his wife, who live at Fareham.

Residents in Green Road, Stubbington, held a street party on Saturday, June 4 to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Pictured is: Fred Green (89) and his wife Margaret celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at the street party on Saturday, June 4. Picture: Sarah Standing (040622-9472)

Fred, 89, said: ‘It was brilliant, it couldn’t have been better.’

Margaret added: ‘It was really nice, we really enjoyed it.

‘We didn’t go out in the evening as my husband’s got a pacemaker, so we tend to take life a little bit easier now than what we did years ago.’

The pair have four children, twins Steven, who lives on the Isle of Wight, and Elaine, who lives in Germany, Anthony, and Gerald who lives in Australia – all of whom visit their parents regularly despite being spread across the globe.

Having met in Sennybridge, a small Welsh village where Margaret lived when she was working in the canteen for the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI), ‘persistent’ Fred won her over.

She says: ‘He used to come in every night and prop himself at the bar and want to take me home, and at first I said no…

‘But he was very determined.’

The pair were married in the register office in Brecon, Wales, during Fred’s short leave from the Army in a whirlwind romance just eight weeks after they had met.

Margaret says: ‘We met and he said that he was going to marry me. He went back up to London with the regiment and about two weeks later...

‘I appeared on the doorstep,’ adds Fred.

‘...and said I told you I’d come back for you and here I am,’ finishes Margaret.

They moved to Stubbington 29 years ago to be closer to the two of their sons who worked in the Royal Navy.

‘When Fred retired I always said I wanted to live by the sea, the boys said if it’s the sea you want you may as well come here and be closer to us,’ says Margaret.

‘We haven’t regretted it, it’s lovely here in Stubbington, we wouldn’t want to live anywhere else,’ she adds.

Fred says: ‘I wouldn’t be without her, we’ve had our ups and downs but you get over them one way or another