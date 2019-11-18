Have your say

THE Killers are coming to Hampshire next year as part of their massive UK tour.

The rockers, who hail from Las Vegas, will be playing shows at stadiums up and down the country including one at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

The Killers are coming to Hampshire next year. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)

Fronted by Brandon Flowers, the Killers were on the line-up for Isle of Wight Festival in 2018.

The band are on tour in the UK in May and June next year in support of their new album ‘Imploding the Mirage’.

The Killers will be supported by Blossoms during the show at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale for the show next week, here’s what you need to know:

Is there a pre-sale and how can I enter it?

If you order The Killers new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ before 4pm on Tuesday, November 19 you will get a code to take part in the pre-sale.

The code should be sent to you on Tuesday night well in advance of the pre-sale beginning.

The pre-sale will begin at 9am on Wednesday, November 20.

How much will tickets cost?

They range from £49.50 to £93.50 for seating to £71.50 for standing for the show at St Mary’s Stadium next year.