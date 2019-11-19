ROCK legends The Killlers have announced a huge new UK stadium tour and it is coming to Hampshire.

The ‘Mr Brightside’ band will be embarking on a eight date tour across the country in 2020 in support of their upcoming album.

The Killers have announced a show in Southampton

Fans will be able to catch The Killers on their ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton next June.

Here’s what fans need to know:

When and where are The Killers touring?

The band will be playing at stadiums up and down the UK in May and June, 2020.

This includes stops at:

- Falkirk Stadium – Falkirk, Scotland – Thursday, May 28

- Old Trafford – Manchester – Saturday, May 30

- Carrow Road – Norwich – Monday, June 1

- St Mary’s Stadium – Southampton – Wednesday, June 3

- Emirates Stadium – London – Saturday, June 6

- Ashton Gate Stadium – Bristol – Tuesday, June 9

- Rioch Stadium – Coventry – Thursday, June 11

- Riverside Stadium – Middlesbrough – Saturday, June 13

Who is supporting them?

Blossoms will be the support act from May 28 to June 3 – so will be playing the show in Southampton, with Sam Fender supporting on June 6 and Manic Street Preachers as the support act from June 9 to June 13.

Is there a pre-sale?

If you order The Killers new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ before 4pm on Tuesday, November 19 you will get a code to take part in the pre-sale.

The pre-sale will begin at 9am on Wednesday, so tomorrow.

You can pre-order the album from the band’s website here.

When do tickets go on general sale?

General sale begins at 9am on Friday (November 22).

If you are wanting to go to the show in Southampton you will be able to purchase the tickets by clicking this link here.

How much do tickets cost?

They range from £49.50 to £93.50 for seating to £71.50 for standing for the show at St Mary’s Stadium next year.