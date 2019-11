But over the years there have been a number of beloved cinemas across the city from Cosham to Southsea. Here are pictures of 17 of the ones we have loved and lost. How many do you remember?

1. ABC Cinema Once located on Commercial Road, the ABC Cinema entertained moviegoers for decades but shut down at the turn of the millenium. It was opened as the Savoy in the 1930s. Michael Scaddan JPIMedia

2. Rex Cinema This cinema could be found in Fratton Road in past years. It dates back to the 1910s and entertained movie-goers until it closed in the 1970s. It has been demolished and a block of flats have been built on the site. JPIMedia JPIMedia

3. Odeon Southsea This cinema opened in the 1930s in Highland Road, Southsea. It was re-named the Salon Cinema in the 1970s and closed down in the 1980s. It was demolished and is now a sports-field. Contributor Other 3rd Party

4. Victoria Cinema This cinema used to be in Commercial Road back in the day. It opened as movie theatre in the early 1900s and was closed down in the 1960s. It has been turned into an office block. Eddie Wallace Other 3rd Party

