We decided to honour these men and women by asking our readers who they thought were the greatest people to have ever lived in or around the city. Here are your suggestions.

1. Charles Dickens One of the most famous authors of all time. Charles was born in Landport in 1812. He went on to write such novels as Oliver Twist, A Christmas Carol, Great Expectations and A Tale of Two Cities.

2. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Another literary icon. The creator of world famous detective Sherlock Holmes lived in the city and set up a medical practice in Elm Grove. He played for Portsmouth AFC under the pseudonym A. C. Smith.

3. Peter Sellers Born in Portsmouth in 1925, Peter Sellers went on to become a world famous actor. Starring as Chief Inspector Clouseau in The Pink Panther series as well as performing on The Goon Show on BBC radio.

4. John Pounds Born in Portsmouth in 1766, he was resposible for the creation of Ragged schools. These charitable organisations gave free education to destitute children in the 19th century.

