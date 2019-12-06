The News' Christmas carol service returns this weekend - and you're invited

Have your say

HUNDREDS of voices will bellow through a city church this weekend as The News hosts its annual carol and Christingle service – and you and your family are invited.

Get into the Christmas spirit and join us in singing some festive favourites at St Mary’s Church, in Fratton, from 3pm on Sunday.

Ellis Doba (9) from Newbridge Junior School, holding a Christingle at The News' Christmas carol service in 2018. Picture: Sarah Standing (143487-1479)

Members of the church choir will unite with youngsters from local schools to sing carols, before they give a special performance of Ding Dong Merrily on High.

Organisers will hand out 250 Christingles to singers and three Portsmouth pantomime stars will be on hand to give readings.

Father Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s Church, said: ‘Last year we welcomed between 450 and 500 people into the church for the carol service and the atmosphere was brilliant.

‘It’s very Christmassy, it’s lots of fun and anyone is welcome to come and join us.

‘If you’ve never been before, you don’t know what you’ve missed.’

