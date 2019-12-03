The 'perfect' wedding for Portsmouth's Kelly and Keiran Heath

Childhood sweethearts Keiran Heath and Kelly Mengham celebrated their ‘perfect’ wedding on October 25.

The happy couple, who have been together for 10 years and met at Crookhorn College, say they have ‘grown up together’ and their special day was very emotional.

Kelly with her seven bridesmaids on the morning of her wedding. 'Pictures: Carla Mortimer Photography. 'carlamortimerweddingphotography.co.uk

‘The whole day was perfect,’ says Kelly, 26, from Portsmouth.

‘Just seeing him was emotional.’

In August 2018, Keiran and Kelly went on holiday to Spain where a surprise was waiting for Kelly. . .

‘We went on holiday to Benidorm with my side of the family,’ explains Kelly.

‘We’re very close to my brother and his wife so we had planned to go out together. They all knew Keiran was about to propose.’

‘There were a beautiful set of steps that looked over the whole site.

‘He called my name as I was walking and I turned around and he was on one knee.

‘I think I said “oh my god” about a hundred times.

‘We had been saving to buy a house so I didn’t think we would get engaged, it just threw me completely.

‘I said yes of course.’

As soon as they landed on home soil, Kelly and Keiran started to plan their big day.

Kelly says she had so much support around her and her seven bridesmaids were a great help.

‘I was very excited. I am quite an emotional person so even when we were putting the centrepieces together I was getting overwhelmed,’ she says.

‘Even just having everyone accept the invitations was quite overwhelming. It was so special that there were so many friends and family just here for us.’

The couple married at Langstone Hotel, Hayling Island, on October 25 in front of their friends and family.

‘My step-dad walked me down the steps and then my dad took over as I walked down the aisle. It was quite emotional,’ says Kelly.

‘Keiran was very emotional, and I think that just made me stronger.

‘We decided to just have us at the top table so it was nice we could chat and have some time alone.

‘I loved the evening when everyone joined me on the dance floor too.’

The Heaths honeymooned in Mexico for a little less than two weeks to top off their wedding celebrations.

Kelly smiles and says of her new husband: ‘Keiran’s a 10 out of 10.

‘He just never fails to make me laugh and always knows how to put a smile on my face.’