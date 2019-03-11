The Prodigy star Keith Flint’s death not being treated as suspicious, inquest told

Have your say

The Prodigy star Keith Flint died as the result of hanging, an inquest has heard.

The 49-year-old was found dead at his home in the Essex hamlet of North End on March 4.

Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe told a two-minute hearing in Chelmsford on Monday that Flint's provisional medical cause of death is hanging.

She said: ‘Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious.’

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Broomfield Hospital on March 7 and the provisional medical cause of death was recorded as hanging.

Ms Chaffe said this remains under investigation while toxicology reports are awaited.

Senior coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray opened and adjourned the inquest until July 23 for a full hearing.

The singer rose to fame in the Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s and was known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

They released their latest album No Tourists in November, their seventh consecutive number one record.

He was described in a statement by Howlett and fellow bandmate Maxim as ‘a true pioneer, innovator and legend’.

They said Flint was their ‘brother and best friend’ and ‘he will be forever missed’.

He had participated in the 5k Chelmsford Central parkrun on March 2, posting a personal best time of 21.22.

The Prodigy headlined Victorious on Southsea Common last year, closing the festival.

And people involved with the festival have been quick to pay tribute to Keith.

Victorious co-founder Ben Miles said in a Facebook post: 'Very sad to hear of the passing of Keith Flint from The Prodigy.

‘Their set last year, in my opinion, was the best headline set we've had to date. Fantastic band to work with and a music legend has been lost no doubt. RIP Keith.’