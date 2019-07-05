The quirky origins of 12 of Portsmouth's most popular road names They are some of the busiest streets in Portsmouth, but do you know where their names come from? From The Hard to Goldsmith Avenue, there’s an interesting story behind many of our local roads. 1. Allaway Avenue Named in honour of Albert Edward Allaway, who was Lord Mayor of Portsmouth from 1944 to 1946. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. Napier Road As befits a naval city, one of several roads in Portsmouth named after an admiral, other examples being Collingwood Road, Duncan Road and Exmouth Road. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. Sultan Road The Buckland road is said to have been named in honour of Sultan Adbulaziz, ruler of the Ottoman Empire after he visited Portsmouth in 1870 Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. Magdalen Road Like nearby Wadham Road and Oriel Road, named after an Oxford University college. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3