Picture: Shaun Roster

The quirky origins of 12 of Portsmouth's most popular road names

They are some of the busiest streets in Portsmouth, but do you know where their names come from?

From The Hard to Goldsmith Avenue, there’s an interesting story behind many of our local roads.

1. Allaway Avenue

Named in honour of Albert Edward Allaway, who was Lord Mayor of Portsmouth from 1944 to 1946.
2. Napier Road

As befits a naval city, one of several roads in Portsmouth named after an admiral, other examples being Collingwood Road, Duncan Road and Exmouth Road.
3. Sultan Road

The Buckland road is said to have been named in honour of Sultan Adbulaziz, ruler of the Ottoman Empire after he visited Portsmouth in 1870
4. Magdalen Road

Like nearby Wadham Road and Oriel Road, named after an Oxford University college.
