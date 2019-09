Imaginative scarecrows have started to pop up all around the village. The second Droxford Scarecrow Festival runs from 7 - 21 September. Click here to read our full story.

The Crying Mermaid - please save me from plastic in the sea. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190911-7537)

Strange things are happening deep in the Meon Valley. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190911-7522)

Old Rose. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190911-7545)

Mary Wells - The Lady Spy. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190911-7555)

