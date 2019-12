However The News’ readers have drawn up a wish list of stores and restaurants they hope will one day move into the Portsmouth based outlet shopping centre. Here are your suggestions.

1. Apple Store Our readers want to see the American tech giant open a store up in Gunwharf Quays. PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

2. Forbidden Planet This was a popular suggestion from our readers who have the cult shop on their wish list for Gunwharf Quays. The closest store is currently in Southampton. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Coal Grill and Bar One of our readers wrote: 'Coal bar & grill in Basingstoke is lush, there aren't any others close by so that would be nice.' Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Build-A-Bear Workshop Build-a-Bear Workshop are bringing back the Pay Your Age Day for little ones JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more