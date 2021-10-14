The Spring in Havant took its family-friendly show ‘Smile’ on a library tour, bringing theatre to communities across Havant borough.

Based on the book ‘Augustus and His Smile' by Catherine Rayner, the show told the story of Augustus the tiger and his search to find happiness, featuring live classical music.

Each year The Spring organises a special performance to tour local libraries as part of their community outreach work.

The Smile performance at Leigh Park Library. Picture: James White

This year’s tour ran from October 5 to 8 and coincided with Libraries Week.

The story was performed at local venues including Waterlooville Library, Leigh Park Library, Hayling Island Library and Havant Library, and was enjoyed by more than 240 people across the local area.

Sophie Fullerlove, director of The Spring, said: ‘We are delighted to have reached so many people with our library tour Smile this year.

The library tour took theatre to local communities. Picture: James White

‘We work to bring live events to as many people as possible across Havant and the library tour offers a great opportunity for families to engage with our work and enjoy a fun, interactive and inspiring performance in a really accessible location at an affordable price.’

To find out more about what's happening at The Spring, including half term activities, visit thespring.co.uk.

