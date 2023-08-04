RSPCA Solent Branch are hosting a charity gala to raise money.

The charity’s patrons include English football coach and former professional player, Francis Benali (MBE), ITV Meridian presenter, Amanda Piper, and The Apprentice winner and entrepreneur, Ricky Martin.

The gala, which will take place at the Marwell Hotel in Winchester, will be on October 5th and the dinner will also help raise funds which will go back into the charity.

Every year hundreds of animals are abandoned, rejected and cruelly mistreated and the RSPCA Inspectorate are usually called in to help.

The local RSPCA Solent Branch supports a 400 square mile catchment area in Hampshire with The Stubbington Ark animal centre.

As a separately registered Branch of the RSPCA, The Stubbington Ark are responsible for raising their own funds to deliver vital animal welfare services to a wide range of different species.

The Charity Gala Dinner will not only include a 3-course dinner and free entry into a luxury hamper raffle but it will also features the ‘Kings of Swing with Paul Hudson’ who will be providing the entertainment for the evening.