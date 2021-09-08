Roger Daltrey will bring an evening of The Who classics as well as rarities and solo hits to Portsmouth Guildhall on December 1.

The show, which will comprise of a unique mix of music and conversation with time for a fan Q and A, is built around Roger’s musical journey.

The artist said: ‘The truth is singers need to sing, use it or lose it.

‘Throughout my life I have sung with so many great musicians, from the heavy rock of The Who and Wilko Jonson, to the Irish lilt of The Chieftains.

‘On this tour I want to take the audience on a musical journey through my career as a singer, with a show of songs and sounds that explores and surprises.

‘I look forward to having closer contact with my audience than festivals and arenas allow. Leaving time to chat.’

The Who filmed the rock opera Tommy at locations in Portsmouth, including South Parade Pier – which famously burned down while being used as a set – the Kings Theatre and at Hilsea Lido and Pounds scrapyard in Tipner.

Roger added: ‘It’s important to get our road crew working again, without these guys the halls would go silent.

‘It’s also clear that live music is an important part of all our lives, something to free us from the groundhog days that life has become.

‘This pandemic has brought home to me what an important part of me singing is and it’s made me determined to get back onstage asap. See you soon.’

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday.

