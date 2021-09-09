The eyes of the world were even on our home a couple of years ago during the D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations.

We decided to try and see what people around the globe want to know most about Portsmouth.

So we turned to Google to find out the most asked questions.

You can see them in our gallery below.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

1. Is Portsmouth a good place to live We all know the answer to this is - yes! Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Why do Portsmouth and Southampton hate each other? People want to know more about our big rivalry. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Does Portsmouth have a beach? Come down to Southsea seafront and you will find out the answer. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Why is Portsmouth better than Southampton Google users asking the important questions. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales