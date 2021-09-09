Portsmouth. Picture: Keith Woodland (060719-62)

These are the 12 most popular questions people ask Google about Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH is a city that is known for many things from being the home of the navy to our famous football team.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 5:28 pm

The eyes of the world were even on our home a couple of years ago during the D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations.

We decided to try and see what people around the globe want to know most about Portsmouth.

So we turned to Google to find out the most asked questions.

You can see them in our gallery below.

1. Is Portsmouth a good place to live

We all know the answer to this is - yes!

2. Why do Portsmouth and Southampton hate each other?

People want to know more about our big rivalry.

3. Does Portsmouth have a beach?

Come down to Southsea seafront and you will find out the answer.

4. Why is Portsmouth better than Southampton

Google users asking the important questions.

