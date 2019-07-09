These are the 30 homes £100,000 can buy you in Portsmouth
GETTING on the property ladder can be tough for first time buyers.
However even though you may have a lower budget, there are plenty of great properties that you can get for £100,000 over less in Portsmouth. Here are the 30 properties listed for a hundred grand and under on Zoopla as of July 8, 2019.
1. Copnor Road
This one bedroom flat in Copnor Road is currently on the market for 79,950. It has a bedroom/ living room with a shower room as well as a fitted kitchen with built in oven and hob. It is listed by Fox & Sons.