These are the 30 homes £100,000 can buy you in Portsmouth

However even though you may have a lower budget, there are plenty of great properties that you can get for £100,000 over less in Portsmouth. Here are the 30 properties listed for a hundred grand and under on Zoopla as of July 8, 2019.

1. Copnor Road This one bedroom flat in Copnor Road is currently on the market for 79,950. It has a bedroom/ living room with a shower room as well as a fitted kitchen with built in oven and hob. It is listed by Fox & Sons. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Chatsworth Avenue This two bed detached house in Cosham is currently on the market for 100,000. There will be an open day on July 20 according to Zoopla. It is listed by Esoteric Estates. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Deerhurst Crescent This one bedroom flat in Paulsgrove is currently on the market for 76,500. It is offered at a reduced price for people aged over 60. It is listed by Homewise Ltd. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Arundel Street This one bedroom flat in the city centre is available for 80,000. It has a modern fitted kitchen and a bathroom with shower according to Zoopla. It is listed by Beals North End. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more