Names that were popular during the 1980s like Jason, David, Hannah and Emma are making a comeback, according to BabyCentre . The website has analysed the baby register over the last six months to reveal the most popular names so far in 2019. Here are the 10 most common boys and girls names.

1. Olivia The most popular girls name so far in 2019 is Olivia. It is proving a good year for people with that name as Olivia Colman picked up the Oscar for best actress.

2. Sophia The second most popular girls name so far in 2019 is Sophia - like the US actress Sophia Anne Caruso picture arriving at 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York.

3. Lily The third most popular girls name in 2019 so far is Lily - like Lily Collins

4. Ava In 2019 so far, the fourth most popular girls name has been Ava - like pop singer Ava Max

