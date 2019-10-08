These are the start times for the Great South Run 2019

Have your say

The Great South Run is almost upon us once again.

Tens of thousands of runners will take part in the event in Portsmouth on Sunday, October 20.

Great South Run. Photograph by Mary Turner for the Great Run Company

Runs will also be taking place on Saturday, October 19.

The Great South Run is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having been launched in 1990 and moved to Portsmouth the following year.

The different events will have staggered start times, so if you are going down to support someone taking part in the race or just want to know when the runs start, here’s what you need to know:

Great South Run 2019 start times

The ten-mile Great South Run has a number of different start times on October 20, depending on which waves runners are in.

The car parking and information point open at 7am, the baggage room will open at 7.30am and the start assembly area opens at 9am.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Great South Run 2019

Here are the start times for the Great South Run 2019:

- 10.15am – Elite women’s race

- 10.19am – Start of wave for fast self-propelled wheelchairs and visually impaired runners

- 10.20am – Warm up for orange wave runners

- 10.35am – Elite men and orange wave runners begin and warm up starts for white wave

- 10.50am – Warm up for white wave

- 10.56am – Start of white wave

- 11.11am – Warm up for green wave

- 11.17am – Green wave starts

Great South 5k start times

The shorter 5k run will take place on Saturday, October 19 – for people who are perhaps new to running but still want to soak up the atmosphere of the Great South Run weekend.

READ MORE: The route for the Great South Run 2019 has been revealed

Here are the start times:

- 7.30am – Car park opens

- 8am – Event Site and information point open

- 10.30am – Great South 5k starts

Junior & Mini Great South Run start times

These events aimed at younger runners will take place on October 19.

There is nautical themed fancy dress for your little ones to join in with as part of the events.

Here are the start times:

- 7.30am – Car park opens

- 8am – Event Site and information point open

- 12pm – Mini Great South Run wave 1 starts

- 12.30pm – Second wave of the Mini Great South Run starts

- 1pm – Junior Great South Run wave 1 (girls) starts

- 1.45pm Junior Great South Run wave 2 (boys) starts

Canine Run start times

Man’s best friend isn’t left out of the fun of the Great South Run weekend.

The Canine Run will take place on October 19 along with the junior, mini and 5k events.

Here are the start times:

- 7.30am – Car park opens

- 8am – Event Site and information point open

- 9am – The 2019 Canine Run starts

Are you planning on taking part in the Great South Run? Let us know in the comments below.