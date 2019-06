So when it comes to picking a watering hole it can be hard to narrow it down. So we asked our readers which pubs are their favourites in the city. Here are the ones they picked.

1. The George and Dragon This pub is in Kingston Road and was a number of our readers choice for their favourite pub in the city.

2. The Hole in the Wall This pub is in Great Southsea Street. One of our readers wrote: 'Southseas Best Pub - The Hole in The Wall.'

3. Staggeringly Good Brewery Located in St George's industrial estate, Rodney Road. One of our readers wrote: 'It has to be Staggeringly Good.'

4. The Shearer's Arms One of our readers wrote: 'A little local pub but big in atmosphere. Brilliant selection of beers and a great jukebox. Also friendly staff and a very entaining landlord.'

