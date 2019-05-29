These rescued dogs are looking for loving homes in Hampshire 

A CHARITY is looking to find loving homes for rescued dogs in Hampshire.

Blue Cross has an animal rehoming centre in Bubb Lane, West End, Southampton.

Mimi is one of the dogs looking for a loving home

They are currently looking to find the perfect new homes for Trixie and Mimi.

So if you are thinking about opening up your heart to a new pet, maybe you could adopt them.

Here is more details about the dogs:

Mimi

Mimi is said to be a 'fun and energetic one-year-old'. Picture: Blue Cross

Here’s what Blue Cross have said about her: ‘Mimi is a fun and energetic one-year-old Jack Russell terrier cross Chihuahua at Blue Cross rehoming centre in Southampton who is looking for a home with experienced owners.

‘She’s been with us a long time, more than 180 days now, and would love to find a home soon.

‘She will need a quiet home with owners who have time to work on her training and exercise her in areas where she won’t come across many other dogs, as she has high energy levels, these walks will need to be long enough to wear her out!

Trixie is also looking for a loving home. She is an eighty-year-old who 'loves being around people'. Picture: Blue Cross

‘Once Mimi builds a bond with someone, she is incredibly fun and playful and loves having attention.'

Trixie

A little bit older than Mimi, Trixie is an eight-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier/Jack Russell terrier cross who is looking for a loving home.

Blue Cross said: ‘Trixie is sweetheart. She loves being around people and is very easy and relaxed in the home.

‘She enjoys being made a fuss of and having her belly rubbed!

‘Trixie likes to go out for walks but would rather go to quieter places where there are not lots of other dogs as she’s not really that keen to say hello, for this reason Trixie would need to be the only dog in the home.’

For more information or to rehome Mimi or Trixie call the Blue Cross rehoming centre in Southampton on 0300 777 1530 or visit Blue Cross’s website by clicking here